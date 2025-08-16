Simple tool demystifies every key on your keyboard

I spend hours at my computer, yet I still learned new tricks from Keybegin. The site displays a virtual keyboard; click any key and an instant pop-up explains its every function—shortcuts, hidden menus, everything. Whether you're a total novice or a seasoned typist, the clean, interactive layout turns exploration into a game.

An excerpt from Project Story on the website:

"The inspiration for this project came from a discovery while watching short videos. A teacher was live-streaming computer basics, and when discussing keyboard functions, the comment section was immediately flooded with questions: "Is Ctrl+Z for undo or redo?", "What exactly does F5 do?", "Why doesn't my Delete key work?" Although the teacher patiently answered, they could only describe verbally or show static images, making it difficult for viewers to intuitively understand. I noticed many middle-aged and elderly people in the live stream looking confused at the dense array of keys on the keyboard, making the learning curve particularly steep."

