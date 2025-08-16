Stop doomscrolling airfare — OneAir stalks prices so you don't have to

TL;DR: Through September 7, pay $49.97 with promo code TRAVEL for a lifetime of OneAir Elite and get AI-powered alerts that rebook your flights and hotels at lower prices.

Travel costs love to play hide-and-seek. OneAir Elite makes sure you're always "it". This AI-powered, members-only platform keeps a 24/7 eye on millions of flight and hotel prices, ready to pounce the moment something drops in your favor. Use coupon code TRAVEL to get a lifetime subscription for just $49.97 until September 7.

For hotels, OneAir's Smart Hotel Price Monitoring stays awake, watching your exact reservation like a caffeinated hawk. If the rate drops, it rebooks the same room automatically and refunds the difference.

Flights get the same VIP surveillance. Smart Flight Fare Monitoring keeps sniffing around for a lower fare on the ticket you already bought. If it finds one, it runs the math after change/cancellation fees, then walks you through reticketing at the better price. You keep the seat, and pocket the savings.

OneAir finds unpublished hotel rates at over two million properties at up to 60% off, plus private airfares from 700+ airlines that aren't on public booking sites. It compares its hotel prices against Expedia, Booking, and Hotels.com in a click — so you can see exactly how much you've saved. You'll get real-time deal alerts from your chosen airport, up to 10% OneAir cash back on most bookings, and no hidden fees waiting for you to check out. It works on desktop, iOS, and Android devices.

Sure, you could keep refreshing tabs and setting up Google Alerts like it's 2012. Or you could let OneAir Elite do the stalking while you plan which sunglasses go with which beach.

Grab your lifetime OneAir Elite membership for $49.97 with code TRAVEL before September 7 and let it start paying for itself on your next booking.

