$39K gets you authentic piece of the Large Hadron Collider

Mini Museum sells all manner of cool collectibles, from T. Rex teeth and tiny bits from space shuttles to a section of cable from the Brooklyn Bridge. The IC chip from the CRAY-1 from Mini Museum is one of the coolest things I own. Their latest offering is a piece of the Large Hadron Collider.

The Large Hadron Collider has been operational since 2008, located under the border of Switzerland and France. It has confirmed the existence of the Higgs Boson, found new subatomic particles, and, notably, not destroyed the Earth. Mini Museum, through one of its partners, now has an actual section of superconducting cable used in the Large Hadron Collider.

This is not a replica. This is a genuine segment of superconducting cable from the LHC's magnet system — the lifeblood of the collider's high-energy particle beams. In over a decade of science artifact collecting, we've never before encountered a component of the LHC made available to private collectors. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A Certificate of Authenticity is included. Perfect for science museums, physics departments, private collectors, or anyone who truly has everything.

Image: Mini Museum

The niobium-titanium cable was used in the LHC for a period of five years and was replaced during the first long shutdown. The piece of particle physics history can be yours for a mere $39,000.

Previously:

• Touring the Large Hadron Collider

• What would happen if you stuck your hand into the Large Hadron Collider?

• CERN scientists release 300 terabytes of Large Hadron Collider data, free and open