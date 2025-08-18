GTA's traffic laws make legal gameplay impossible (video)

Have you ever gotten bored and tried to play Grand Theft Auto like a law-abiding citizen? You know, putting the gun down, cruising around the city, taking in the sights? I'm sorry to report that even that might be illegal, thus ruining your crimeless run.

YouTuber Any Austin, who's made a bit of a career out of overanalyzing granular details in video games, has returned to to take Rockstar to task, because we have to kill time until GTA 6 somehow. Given that Los Santos is based off Los Angeles, it can reasonably be expected to follow California's Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices code, or MUTCD… but does it? Clearly, the only way to find out is looking at every intersection in the game.

It's more entertaining than it sounds, I promise.