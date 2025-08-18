It's never been easier to jailbreak your Amazon Kindle

Amazon is a very difficult company to love. The company uses Alexa to listen in and figure out what to sell you. Their logistics team keeps tabs on how long their workers take to go to the bathroom. Back in 2023, Bezos' baby got hit with a $30 million judgment against them: the FTC was upset with the privacy violations that came with using their digital services, including their popular Ring security hardware. The company's treatment of writers is sketchy as hell and, to an extent, for readers as well: you don't actually own the books you think you've bought from them. Their terms of service state that they remain Amazon's property of the company. So they can screw with the contents of said books at any time.

Earlier this year, the Amazonian powers that be decided that they would no longer allow folks to back up their Kindle purchases. I downloaded all of my Amazon purchases before their deadline to do so fell. Folks like Jason and I have jailbroken our Kindles, bending them to our will. Given that the new school year will soon be upon us, it feels like a great time to remind you of how to do it, too. Jailbreaking your Amazon ereader will give you more freedom to choose what content you read, what ads you see—even having books you love suggested to you is an advertisement—and expand the capabilities of your device. Want a better e-reading experience? Easy. How about running a full Linux installation? Yep, you can do that too.

Provided your Kindle hasn't been updated to the latest software (jailbreak devs are currently sitting on a new exploit that makes it possible to escape Amazon's shackles), hacking your Kindle should take all of 10 minutes. This video makes it easy to do it. And this page on GitHub will give you all of the tools you need.