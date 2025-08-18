Krypto the Superdog returns in 4 new shorts with Superman movie release

Krypto is, without a doubt, one of the best things about James Gunn's Superman, which is not surprising since he is based on Gunn's own dog, Ozu. Krypto, as Superman points out, "not a very good [dog]," but he is adorable and still a good boi, despite a lack of training from his party-girl human, Supergirl.

Krypto Saves the Day! School Bus Scuffle is the first of four planned animated shorts, and is included as a special feature with the digital and Blu-ray releases of Superman. Krypto, being Krypto, creates havoc chasing after an impertinent pigeon, but of course saves everyone in the end.

Side note: If you are a fan of Krypto, and if you are not, you are a monster, check out the animated DC League of Superpets. It's an absolute delight.

Previously:

• Superman actor Dean Cain, joins ICE, becomes what he once fought against

• Superman's cape just sold for nearly $200,000

• Let's be brief: James Gunn's poll on Superman's red underwear comes to a close