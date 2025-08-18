Get your mind out of the gutter, it's not like that.

A while back, I spent some time in Iceland on a research trip. Having never been, I took some time to visit the Phallological Museum in Reykjavik, as one does. It was there that I saw a plaster casting of the largest medically recorded dong in the world. Said pecker belongs to Matt Barr, an Artificial Intelligence expert from the United Kingdom. I took a few moments to look at the casting, in the dim light of the museum, considering what a pain in the ass (sorry) it would be. The thing is 14.5 inches in length. How do you buy underwear to accommodate that? Can you wear jeans, or do you need track pants to be comfortable? Are shorts out of the question? But not one of the thoughts I had as I pondered his peen was about whether having a piece of wedding tackle of such a size could result in personal injury.



According to The Sun, Barr was getting ready for work when his gigantic johnson blocked the view of his bathroom floor. In a rush to get ready, he slipped in a puddle of soapy water and fell, fracturing his arm in two places. Honestly, having a peen that massive sounds like a nightmare. Barr says that he routinely gets lightheaded when he gets an erection, as too much blood is diverted to his crotch. He's accidentally injured his intimate partners and has been asked to leave swimming pools because the outline of his member was so obvious, despite his taking precautions to hide it.

What a prick of a thing.