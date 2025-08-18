MAGA Mike on redistricting: What's good for the goose is terrible for the gander

The Speaker of the House is completely behind Texas's attempt to gerrymander seats that'll help him keep his job; California, however, is committing a great evil by doing the same thing.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has declined to oppose a Texas gerrymandering effort that could maintain Republicans' control of Congress. Still, he has insisted that a similar move by Democrats in California was an "illegal power grab."

"Gavin Newsom's latest attempt to disenfranchise millions of California voters was written in the dark of night by the DCCC—more than 2,700 miles away from Sacramento in Washington," Johnson wrote in a Monday post on X. "This is a slap in the face to Californians who overwhelmingly support the California Citizens Redistricting Commission."

" Gavin Newsom should spend less time trampling his state's laws for a blatant power grab, and more time working to change the disastrous, far-left policies that are destroying California," he continued.