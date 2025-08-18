Man from Netflix's "I Am a Stalker" pleads not guilty to stalking

John R. Anderson III, 42, was featured in "I Am a Stalker," a Netflix show about stalkers and harassers content to describe themselves as such on television. Anderson, of Cortland, Illinois, has pleaded not guilty to stalking the Ogle County woman featured in the same show.

Anderson pleaded not guilty in Ogle County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Aug. 6, to two counts of aggravated stalking, five counts of stalking, harassment by telephone and three counts of violating an order of protection after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. According to court records, all of the new case's alleged incidents occurred in December and January, when he violated a 2024 Ogle County order of protection and "harassed" the Rochelle woman by placing messages and content on her cellphone, writing a letter to her, texting her and making repeated calls to her using different phone numbers and apps so as to hide his contact information.

He is also accused of gaining access to her vehicle, placing a GPS tracking device in it, and gaining access to her Amazon Alexa device "to ask to talk to a child they share." Anderson faces "extended prison terms" if convicted on the charges he now faces.

The episode was "One Last Chance," shown on October 28, 2022. In retrospect, a lesson in how a story of change can be drawn from anything. And it appears out that the resulting follow-up stories implying they were back together again were far from the truth.

