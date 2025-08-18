Silent Hill meets Little Nightmares in stylish new horror game Reanimal

Co-op horror has always seemed a bit of an oxymoron to me. Part of the appeal of the genre, at least when it comes to games, is that sense of isolation; the feeling that it was you against the world. Silent Hill did this especially well by making the titular town a character in itself and making that character hate you.

Taking the custom-tailored psychological horror approach and extending it to a purely-cop experience seems niche at best, but there's no denying Reanimal is dripping with style. It's from the creators and original developers of Little Nightmares, a tilt-shifted eight-generation horror darling, and that game's influence is clearly all over it… although the heaping helping of Silent Hill influence is new. Playing as a brother and sister pair, you'll navigate a surreal, fog-covered town while solving puzzles and ducking bizarre body-horror monsters. Sound familiar?

The Silent Hill 1 remake isn't coming out for a good while, and the jury's still out on whether upcoming new entry Silent Hill f will be any good, so may as well have something on deck to fill that void if it's not.