The Good Liars hit Washington DC

With Trump acting on every impulse his melting brain provides him with, the militarized takeover of Washington DC that has seen hordes of armed federal agents searching the streets for anyone engaging in wrongthink has almost been tragically easy to forget about.

As is often the case, however, left-wing comedy duo The Good Liars are here to face down the MAGA cult so you don't have to. They've wasted little time in getting boots (or, well, sneakers) on the ground in DC to evaluate the state of militarization and see how the locals feel about the military, Subway sandwiches, and more.