The ultimate betrayal: When your antibacterial soap joins forces with the bacteria

Just a friendly heads up: several hand soaps on sale out there have been recalled. Washing your hands with them to prevent bacterial infections and other nasty things can lead to… bacterial infections and other nasty things. According to NBC Chicago, DermaRite Industries was DermaWrong when it shipped out several antiseptic and antimicrobial handsets that could lead to infections in some open wounds and, in extreme cases, sepsis.

"In healthy individuals with minor skin lesions the use of the product will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals the infection is more likely to spread into the blood stream leading to life-threatening sepsis," the recall alert states.

The list of recalled products is a long one. Long enough that we've decided to link to it instead of posting it here. If any of the products you use at home or at your business are on the list, you can either chuck 'em out or contact DermaRite using the contact information on this hyperlink.