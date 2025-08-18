Trump signs directive for potential military strikes against Mexican cartels

The world's already nuttier than a chipmunk turd, but take it up a notch: Rolling Stone reports that a directive signed earlier this month by President Trump gave the go-ahead to start scribbling attack plans for use in Mexico. They say that it's for taking down cartels:

A U.S. official familiar with the matter confirmed to Rolling Stone certain details regarding the Trump-signed directive, which was first reported by The New York Times. Other knowledgeable sources, working in or close to this iteration of the Trump White House, say that unless Mexico gives Trump what he wants, this administration is serious about attacking its neighbor to the south. And according to administration officials and others familiar with the Trump administration preparations, it's not a bluff: This American president wants to violently breach Mexico's sovereignty — if and when he feels like it. He, after all, effectively campaigned on doing so during his 2024 bid.

Did I mention that attacking the drug cartels on Mexican soil, without permission of the Mexican government, is an act of war? Cool, cool, cool. I love Mexico. Maybe he's still mad about the billboard.

I lived in Mexico for a long time. Mexicans are a justifiably proud people with a culture based on traditions that go back thousands of years. I have significant doubts that the nation would roll over and show Trump its soft underbelly (if it even has one), no matter what he wants. I guess we'll see what we see.