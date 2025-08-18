Watch scambaiter test fake tech support with 100 computer viruses

Spoiler alert: the answer is "not well."

Although scambaiters specialize in derailing the well-practiced scripts of online scammers, what would happen if one played along a little too well by asking a tech support scammer to actually do their supposed job?

Veteran scambaiter Kitboga is on the case, loading up a computer with a full hundred viruses and tossing this Gordian knot to a tech support scammer to see if they can maybe clean up his machine.

Weirdly, they seem more concerned with his bank details. I'm starting to think these guys might not be from Microsoft after all…