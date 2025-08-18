Watch: Small plane crashes onto golf course in Sydney, Australia (video)

It was a beautiful Sunday on a golf course in Sydney when a small plane suddenly — and loudly — hit the green around 2:00 p.m over the weekend.

Caught on video, a small private plane carrying a student and instructor crash-landed near two trees, losing pieces of the plane and causing bystanders to shout and run towards the accident. One man lost his hat, tripped, and rolled down a hill on his way to the scene. (See footage below, posted by The Project TV.)

Fortunately, both passengers stepped out of the plane with only "minor injuries," and were treated by paramedics, according to Mediaite.

Both men in the plane miraculously survived with just minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. No one on the ground was injured. Flight records show the plane had departed Camden and was bound for Wollongong before the crash forced it down. … The Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed it is reviewing the incident, which follows a similar light aircraft crash in Staffordshire earlier this month. That incident, near Cotes Heath on 8 August, also resulted in no fatalities. — Mediaite

