Angry crowd chants "Shame!" while Rep. Stefanik flees from stage (video)

MAGA Rep. Elise Stefanik just learned that while you can dodge town halls, you can't dodge karma. As reported by NBC 5, Trump's favorite congressional bootlicker got the reception of her dreams at what should have been a quiet ceremony in Plattsburgh — if by "dreams" you mean "recurring anxiety nightmares."

The crowd, apparently not sufficiently grateful for their representative's tireless work making healthcare less accessible, greeted her with a symphony of boos and chants of "Shame!"

"You sold us out!" screamed constituents who've been paying attention. "Unseal the Epstein files!" shouted other people, reminding her that she had at least pretended to care until it became clear Trump's name was all over them.

Little Miss Never-Available tried painting the protesters as "radical Far Left Democrat agitators." How date they expect her to show up at her office occasionally?

One protester, Mavis Agnew, pointed out that this was their first chance to speak to Stefanik in months. It turns out that finding your representative is harder than finding Bigfoot.

Stefanik fled the podium faster than a Medicare benefit disappearing under her voting record. She managed to speak for a whole minute, which is approximately 59 seconds longer than she typically spends listening to voters.

And while Stefanik whined about protesters "politicizing" the event, perhaps she could explain how voting to gut rural healthcare honors anyone's legacy — except maybe the Grim Reaper's.

Elise Stefanik got booed so loud in her district you couldn't even hear her speak.



That's what happens when you sell out your constituents to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/emdfgs7kq1 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 19, 2025

