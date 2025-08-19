Creepy exorcist pie oozes cherry "blood" and has a face that stares back

Fall is just around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to start baking pies that will startle anyone who walks into your kitchen. Check out this pie inspired by The Exorcist. It features a demonic dough face, cherry blood, and eerily realistic looking teeth.

The mastermind behind this creepy dessert has a You Tube channel that gives a look into their process. Basically, red pie filling is used (cherries, strawberries, ect.) and then the crust is shaped into a face with eye and moth holes. Wherever you make a hole or gash in the crust, the red filling will seep into as it cooks, creating a bloody effect.

The Exorcist pie in the video is the best horror pie I've ever seen. I'd have a hard time eating it because it looks like a piece of art. If there's a method to preserve a pie to last forever so it can be hung on the wall, this pie is deserving of it.

