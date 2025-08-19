FBI's Bongino gets unwanted partner after public meltdown

As Fox News reported Monday, FBI deputy director Dan Bongino — who threw a public tantrum over the Trump administration's handling of Epstein files — will now be forced to share his FBI position with Missouri AG Andrew Bailey, under the watchful eye of FBI Director K$H Patel and AG Pam Bondi.

Last month, Bongino went full drama queen with a post on Xitter that read: "What I have learned… has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I'll never be the same after learning what I've learned." He threatened to resign over the administration's Epstein file handling, forcing Trump himself to whine on Truth Social about his "boys" and "gals" attacking poor Pam Bondi.

Enter Andrew Bailey, whose qualifications include trying to block Trump's fraud sentencing and investigating Media Matters for being mean to Xitter about Nazi content.

K$H, meanwhile, offered this word salad of MAGA greatest hits: "The bureau will always bring the greatest talent this country has to offer in order to accomplish the goals set forth when an overwhelming majority of American people elected President Donald J. Trump again."

Screenshot

Bongino welcomed his new work spouse with three American flag emojis and a flat "Welcome", which is exactly the level of professional communication you'd expect from someone who turned "being mad online" into a career.

The forced workplace marriage begins September 8th. Here's hoping they spring for couples counseling.