Gollum is getting his very own movie

Woe, how quickly the hubris of man makes them forget. Does no one remember how the last solo Gollum project worked out? Evidently, Andy Serkis doesn't.

The actor who brought Gollum to the big screen and has since made a career out of romping around soundstages covered in mocap dots is now trying his hand at directing the character (i.e. himself) in upcoming movie Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Very few details have been revealed beyond its late 2027 release window and the fact that it will apparently feature the return of Frodo and Gandalf (revealed just yesterday), making its placement in the timeline… questionable. Per Entertainment Weekly:

Earlier in the day, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav discussed Serkis' film during the company's quarterly earnings call. Zaslav noted that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum joins the likes of upcoming Batman, Superman, and Harry Potter projects at the top of the studio's priority list. Though McKellen did not specifically say whether he and original Frodo Baggins star Elijah Wood would reprise their roles in the film, Wood was present at the fan event, smiling conspiratorially as McKellen spoke alongside fellow LOTR alums Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies. […] In June, Serkis told Collider, "We're very early on in the process. We've been talking about the film over the course of the last year. We're about to start a period of prep in the next few months or so. We will be shooting in the early to mid-part of next year, I guess, and then it'll be as long as it takes to shoot, which — it's a sizable movie — all ready for a December 2027 release."

I personally don't believe Gollum is a strong enough character to carry an entire work on his own, which, again, game devs recently found out the hard way. With Serkis and the gang from the original films behind it, though, maybe we'll be pleasantly surprised — or maybe the conclusion to the Hunt for Gollum will be that he should have stayed lost to begin with.