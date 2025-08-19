Save mother nature — one refurbished laptop at a time

TL;DR: Be an eco-warrior and save over 40% on a new-to-you ASUS Touchscreen Chromebook, now on sale for $119.99 (reg. $229) while supplies last.

If you're anything like me, technology FOMO can be so real. I mean, watching a new model drop when you finally think you got the new thing? It's crushing! After a few rounds of trying to stay on top of trends, I ended up with a pretty decent laptop collection that I didn't know what to do with. It's a sad story, but you know what's even worse? Perfectly good laptops that end up in the dirt — literally.

Well, now you can save yourself the headache of trends while saving money and the planet with this refurbished ASUS 15" Chromebook on sale for $119.99 (reg. $229).

Instead of making its way to the trash, laptops like this C523 Chromebook model arrive in the hands of tech experts for quality inspection, testing, and cleaning before hitting the market again. Sporting a Grade "A" refurbished rating, this Chromebook will arrive in near-mint condition with very little to zero amounts of scuffing on the case.

Not convinced yet? That's okay.

The ASUS Chromebook is the perfect companion device for students and on-the-go entrepreneurs. Enjoy premium features and performance, including:

A Sleek Design: A classic aluminum-finish with a thin 15.6mm profile.

A classic aluminum-finish with a thin 15.6mm profile. Touchscreen: 10-point multitouch display and matte anti-glare coating.

10-point multitouch display and matte anti-glare coating. Durable 180° Hinge: Lay it flat to share content with friends, family, and co-workers.

Lay it flat to share content with friends, family, and co-workers. Ergonomic Features: Enjoy a full-size, ergonomic keyboard with 1.4mm key travel for all-day comfort.

Enjoy a full-size, ergonomic keyboard with 1.4mm key travel for all-day comfort. Long Lasting Battery: Designed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge — so no need to waste any additional electricity. (Another score for mother nature!)

Designed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge — so no need to waste any additional electricity. (Another score for mother nature!) Powerful Performance: Built with an Intel Celeron N3350 Quad-core processor, power through a busy day of work with the full power of Google Suite.

Although a 2018 model may seem a little dated — trust me, it's not. Its built-in Google Assistant features make me feel like I have my own personal assistant. I can send emails, find documents, listen to music, schedule meetings, and access my Google Calendar, all without switching any screens. What's more modern than a virtual assistant?

So, do yourself and the planet a favor. Grab a refurbished ASUS Chromebook for just $119.99 (reg. $229)!

