Study finds 95% of AI pilot projects failed to generate significant revenue

A report published by MIT's Decentralized AI project found that 95% of the generative AI programs at U.S. companies aren't working. Summarizing 150 interviews with managers, a survey of 350 employees and 300 public AI efforts, the report found that the overwhelming majority of deployments did not result in accellerated profits. The report was clearly intended to function as hype and does its best to get there, but the "surprising result" is what it is. From the executive summary:

Despite $30-$40 billion in enterprise investment into GenAI, this report uncovers a surprising result in that 95% of organizations are getting zero return. The outcomes are so starkly divided across both buyers (enterprises, mid-market, SMBs) and builders (startups, vendors, consultancies) that we call it the GenAl Divide. Just 5% of integrated Al pilots are extracting millions in value, while the vast majority remain stuck with no measurable P&L impact. This divide does not seem to be driven by model quality or regulation, but seems to be determined by approach.

It's great if your startup has fresh horses, does everything right, and gets lucky!

"Some large companies' pilots and younger startups are really excelling with generative AI," Challapally said. Startups led by 19- or 20-year-olds, for example, "have seen revenues jump from zero to $20 million in a year," he said. "It's because they pick one pain point, execute well, and partner smartly with companies who use their tools," he added.

For everyone else, unmaintainable software that barely works; let's check in on the 5% after the clients have some asks.

