"Will it Riff?" turns product barcodes into heavy metal jams

Have you ever looked at a barcode on one of your favorite products and wondered, "Will it Riff?" Well, that's exactly the question that the members of Small Town Titans — who describe themselves as an "American rock n' roll power trio from York, PA" — have been asking. They've also been answering the question, so you don't have to wonder anymore if Heinz Tomato Ketchup (bar code 01373501), Red Solo Cups (bar code 041165283402), Fire Dept. Coffee (bar code 860005623587), Coppertone Sport Sunscreen (bar code 072140038205), and more riff!

You may be surprised to learn that, in my opinion, pretty much every barcode they have tried playing so far does, in fact riff!

But, what exactly is going on here? You might have some questions — What's a riff? How do barcodes riff? How do you turn barcodes into music?

In a Reddit post in the subreddit "Guys Being Dudes" about the "Will it Riff?" series, a helpful Redditor named Littlegator answered the question "what does 'riff' mean?", explaining:

It's a noun. It's basically a short, repeated segment of a song. Some genres use it more than others. The repeating melody in the video is the guitar riff. "Will it riff?" is part of the joke of the video series, using the word as a verb. They're basically asking, "Does this barcode work well as a guitar riff?"

I'm sure some of you are also wondering, like I did — how do they translate barcodes into music? Thankfully, in the same post, another kind Redditor named Acrobatic_Key3995 described the process: "They choose a note as 0, and the non-0 digits are notes that are that many half steps above the 0." I also reached out to Daniel Ybarra of Beefalo Records, and also bassist of White Noise Machine, who watched the Heinz Ketchup barcode video and explained: "The numbers correspond to the fret, and depending on the tuning, would generate a melody or 'riff.' Then the musician would improvise on the rhythm," and followed up by saying that basically what we're hearing is "a sequence of numbers that's converted into notes."

I'm kind of fascinated by barcodes being turned into music now and need to hear more. I wonder if Small Town Titans takes requests?

In addition to barcode guitar riffs, Small Town Titans play plenty of awesome rock originals, like "Finish the Story," which is worth a listen! On their website they describe their influences, stating that they draw inspiration from "a newer wave of rock bands such as Highly Suspect and Royal Blood, and rock legends such as the Foo Fighters, Audioslave, and Deep Purple." Learn more about the band on their website or YouTube. They're also currently on tour, with shows in September in November — check out the dates here.

