Assistant state attorney general tells cops "you'll regret this" during arrest

A Rhode Island prosecutor's arrest turned heated when she told Newport police officers, "You're going to regret this" after refusing to leave a restaurant. The confrontation, caught on police body cameras, showed Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan clashing with officers outside Clarke Cooke House.

Police footage captured Flanagan and her friend Veronica Hannan ignoring multiple requests from officers and restaurant staff to leave the Bannister's Wharf establishment. When officers warned they might have to make arrests, Flanagan retorted, "You're not going to arrest us." She then attempted to invoke her position, repeatedly declaring "I'm an AG!" — referring to her role as assistant attorney general.

The situation worsened when Hannan escaped her handcuffs and kicked at a police vehicle door. A restaurant employee can be heard asking officers to remove both women, saying, "Anything we can do. Trespass, yes." Flanagan, who handles appeals in the Criminal Division and has worked there for seven years, faces charges of willful trespass. Hannan was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduc,t and resisting arrest.

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office spokesperson Timothy Rondeau said prosecutors are examining the incident. "At this time, we are unable to comment further on this matter as it relates to personnel issues," he told NBC News.

As officers placed Flanagan in the police car, she attempted one final declaration of "I'm an A-" before the door closed, cutting off her words.

