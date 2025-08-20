Fascist tactic: Stephen Miller stands with National Guard as he calls D.C. protestors "crazy communists" (video)

Straight from the fascist playbook, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller stood with National Guard troops — along with JD Vance and Pete Hegseth — at Washington D.C.'s Union Station this morning, bashing the nearby folks protesting Trump's police takeover as "crazy communists."

"The voices you hear out there, those crazy communists, they have no roots, no connections…no jobs," the Trump henchman told reporters, using words similar to that of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini during the early days of their regimes. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

And as Washington residents shouted "Free D.C.! Free D.C.!," Miller then pledged to "send thousands more resources to the city" in order "to get criminals and gang members out of here." It's worth repeating that although Washington D.C. experiences crime, like every other major city in the United States, its crime rates have actually plummeted in the last few years. But it's much more efficient to spew hate, division, and fear rather than look at stats when your aim is to consolidate power and get the masses on board.

Miller: The voices you hear out there, those crazy communists, they have no roots, no connections to this city. They have no families they're raising in the city. They have no one they're sending to school in the city, no jobs in this city, no connections to the community at all. pic.twitter.com/BwwD7ZchY8 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2025

