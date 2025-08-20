Meijer arrests special needs employee for eating $110 of food

A Meijer supermarket in Seven Hills, Ohio had a special needs employee arrested for eating food from their deli counter. The crime that demanded police intervention? $110 worth of fruit cups and chicken over three months.

As reported in Primetimer, 19-year-old James walked to and from his job at the store's deli counter every day. During his shifts, he ate small amounts of food, amounting to about a dollar a day.

Instead of addressing the situation when they first noticed it, Meijer's management spent months documenting each instance of James eating from the counter. The video below shows James' manager describing the heinous crime, followed by James getting handcuffed by the cops. I don't know about you, but I feel safer with this wanton criminal off the streets!

The store's spokesperson insisted they were being "thoughtful and deliberate" in their approach. Translation: they watched a hungry, disabled teenager eat food while building a case against him.

A Florida nurse named Kerry Campbell launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover James's legal fees and basic needs. It's raised over $21,000 so far — suggesting that perhaps arresting hungry kids isn't the kind of corporate policy that builds customer loyalty.

Previously:

• US citizen hospitalized after ICE encounter at the supermarket

• Supermarket chain's AI meal planner recommends recipes for 'poison bread sandwiches' and chlorine gas

• Supermarket turns down checkout beep sound, and other strange marks of respect for Queen Elizabeth II