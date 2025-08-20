SpaceX thinks good internet connectivity is a waste of money

Rather than reliable and fast high-speed access to the internet, Starlink wants the States to buy their already constrained and unscalable service.

Starlink operator SpaceX is continuing its fight against state plans to expand fiber broadband availability. After saying the Trump administration should deny a Virginia proposal, SpaceX is taking the same approach in a fight against Louisiana.

SpaceX made its view known to the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity in a filing, which was reported yesterday by PCMag. SpaceX complained that Louisiana proposed awarding 91.5 percent of funds to fiber Internet service providers instead of to the Starlink satellite system. SpaceX alleged that Louisiana was influenced by "a legion of fiber lobbyists and other hangers-on seeking to personally benefit from massive taxpayer spending."

SpaceX's letters to Virginia and Louisiana claim the states are violating the new rules with their funding proposals.