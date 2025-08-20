Genius Kristi Noem thinks painting the border wall black will do the trick (video)

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem outdid herself in the moron department yesterday when asked by reporters why the United States was about to paint the border wall black. "It will make it even harder for people to climb," she said with a straight face, explaining that it will become too hot to handle.

Apparently, the former South Dakota puppy-slayer is not aware of a simple trick called "climbing-while-wearing-gloves." Nor does she realize that fences, even when painted black, will cool down in the evening hours.

Most shockingly of all, however, is if MAGA followers — aka hardworking taxpayers — believe that Noem's dog-and-pony show is worth the $500 million to $3 billion it will cost to, er, own the libs. (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

Reporter: "But won't it cool down at night?"



Noem: "Yes, but then they won't be able to see it." — Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) August 20, 2025

