Eric Adams campaign aide suspended after handing reporter potato chip bag containing cash

A woman working for New York mayor Eric Adams' re-election campaign handed a news reporter more than $100 in cash, in an envelope inside a bag of chips. The reporter, Katie Honan, reported it. Winnie Greco, a former city hall aide to the mayor, was suspended from the campaign.

When given the chip bag, Honan at first thought Greco was just giving her a snack and said she could not accept it but Greco insisted, according to the report. Honan left and later discovered the money, then called Greco and told her she could not accept it and asked to give it back. Greco said they could meet later but then stopped responding, the report said. Greco later called The City back and asked them not to do a story, saying "I try to be a good person," the news outlet reported.

Greco claims it was a trivial gift, cash being traditional in Chinese culture, with no expectation of positive coverage.

"I make a mistake," she said. "I'm so sorry. It's a culture thing. I don't know. I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I feel so bad right now. I'm so sorry, honey."

But even a "snack" is inadvisable given the circumstances, and this snack was apparently $140. And the circumstances bear description:

Greco had served as Adams' longtime liaison with the city's Chinese American community. She was also a prolific fundraiser for Adams' campaigns. In February of 2024, federal agents searched two properties belonging to Greco. Authorities didn't explain what the investigation was about, and Greco has not been charged with committing a crime, but she was a number of close aides to Adams who resigned or were fired amid the federal scrutiny.

Herr's Sour Cream & Onion Ripple, if you're wondering.