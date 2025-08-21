James Dobson, a man who built empire on hate, takes dirt nap

Another merchant of manufactured moral panic has shuffled off this mortal coil, as James Dobson — the man who turned "family values" into a cash-printing hate machine – died Thursday at 89.

As reported in The New York Times, the Focus on the Family founder spent decades building a $140 million empire by convincing parents that SpongeBob was making their kids gay and corporal punishment was God's favorite parenting hack.

Dobson managed to transform "caring about families" into code for "hating anyone different from me" faster than you can say "persecution complex." He advised parents to "break the will" of children through corporal punishment and referred to toddlers as "tyrants," "tigers," and "sadists," claiming that children who cry more than 2-5 minutes after punishment are "deliberately punishing the parent" and should be disciplined again with spanking.

Picture Mr. Rogers' evil twin — instead of telling kids they're special, he told parents their neighbors were coming to corrupt their children's souls. His radio show reached millions daily, proving that nothing sells quite like sanctimonious fear-mongering wrapped in pseudo-psychology. This man could find Satan in a Teletubbies episode and communists in Captain Crunch.

In his final years, he naturally gravitated toward Trump — because nothing says "family values" quite like supporting a thrice-married reality TV star whose best pal was Jeffrey Epstein.

Dobson spent his life warning about moral decline while building a fortune on turning Christians into perpetually terrified rage-donors.

Somewhere, Jesus is still doing that thing where you pinch the bridge of your nose and sigh deeply.

