Meet the man who stretched his ears past the limit

Model and body-art enthusiast Nero Daikokudo has set an official world record for the largest conch flesh tunnel, stretching the cartilage piercing in the middle of each ear to 3.8 cm (1.5 in).

Unlike the more common stretched earlobe, the conch tunnel threads through dense cartilage, a process that took years of gradual expansion.

In a new video, filmed for Guinness World Records, Nero slips in the final piece of jewellery, showcasing the dramatic result alongside his intricate tattoos. "Nero Daikokudo describes himself on Instagram as an artist, model, and cultural icon in progress," the record-keepers note, adding that his latest modification secures the title for largest conch flesh tunnel.

