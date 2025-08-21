NuPhy Air75 v3 is a small, low-profile keyboard with four useful keys you won't find on Apple's

I recently replaced my dead Logitech MX Keys (which I see lasted 5 years from the date of my review) with the mini version of the same keyboard, and the one thing I'm missing is the Page Up/Down/Home/End block. It's also absent on the Magic Keyboard and I don't want a full-size model anymore. Recently out is the NuPhy Air75 v3 [nuphy.com], which looks like it might be just the ticket: still a small, low-profile keyboard, but with more keys than most.

The world's most beloved low profile keyboard has returned, with a few mms off its waist, but gains in almost everything else. The switches now travel as deep as high profiles, and the battery goes much longer. There is a new colorway, more lights, and more colorful lights. Oh, and a new knob when you need more turning than pressing. Wanna unlock more secret powers? don't forget to check out NuPhyIO 2.0 to supercharge your Air75 V3 even more.

What are those little rotary dials even good for, though? It comes with a keycap to replace it. But I might play Arkanoid with it. Let's see how it goes.

There is competition; a zillion factory brands. I've seen LoFree models in real life: the Lite, Flow, or Edge. They have a plainer look than the NuPhy's pushy aesthetic but there's always a fancy detail that doesn't quite land: the gold rotary dial on the Lite, the SciFi Channel b-movie typeface on the Edge, etc.

Here's a great detailed review of the NuPhy Air75 v3, by Ben from Singapore:

Jesus that's a lot of mechanical keyboards:

• This mechanical keyboard won't fill your backpack

• I can't stop watching this mechanical keyboard attempt to divide by zero

• Cleaver mechanical keyboard machined from aluminum block

• Beautiful retro keycap mechanical keyboard