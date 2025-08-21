People who get shingles within a year of Covid have doubled reinfection risk and 67 % higher heart attack odds

A study published this week in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports examined the long-term impacts of having shingles (herpes zoster, or HZ) after a COVID-19 infection. The study was conducted by Chien-Lin Lu, Joshua Wang, Ya-Chieh Chang, and Kuo-Cheng Lu, from Fu Jen Catholic University and Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation in New Taipei, Taiwan; Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia; and Taoyuan Armed Forces General Hospital Hsinchu Branch in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. The researchers provide context for the study by stating that shingles reactivation has been increasingly observed in people who have had COVID-19, explaining that these cases are driven by the "immune dysregulation" that often occurs following viral infections. Previous research has shown that shingles infections can increase risks of cardiovascular events, stroke, and possibly renal dysfunction, via underlying mechanisms such as endothelial damage, inflammatory responses, and thrombotic microangiopathy (when blood clots form in small blood vessels). However, there is a lack of research on post-COVID-19 shingles infections. Due to the increased incidence of post-acute COVID-19 shingles and the lack of previous research, the researchers in this study aimed to investigate how such shingles cases impact mortality, cardiovascular, and renal issues.

The study found that individuals who developed a case of shingles within a year following an acute COVID-19 infection had significantly higher risks of major adverse cardiovascular events, acute kidney injury, and decline in renal function compared to those who did not develop shingles after COVID-19. Data also revealed that older adults, people with diabetes, those with high blood pressure, people who smoke, and folks with pre-existing kidney issues had the highest risk of cardiorenal complications after having a case of post-COVID-19 shingles. Higher risk was also correlated with vitamin D deficiencies and previous signs of inflammation. The researchers further found that patients with post-COVID-19 shingles had a significantly higher risk of COVID-19 reinfection than those who hadn't had shingles after a COVID infection.

The researchers posit that their findings "suggest that HZ reactivation after COVID-19 signals a vulnerable subgroup predisposed to cardiorenal complications." They suggest that "targeted follow-up and risk-based interventions are warranted" for folks who develop shingles after a COVID-19 infection.

The researchers conclude their paper:

HZ [JS: herpes zoster] reactivation after COVID-19 may signal a state of heightened immunologic or vascular vulnerability that predisposes individuals to long-term cardiovascular and renal complications. The consistent associations with MACE [JS: major adverse cardiovascular events], AKI [JS: acute kidney injury], and renal function decline suggest that HZ serves as more than a benign dermatologic event — it may be an early clinical marker of systemic risk. Given the delayed increase in mortality observed after the acute phase, clinicians should remain vigilant beyond the initial months of recovery. Incorporating HZ occurrence into post-COVID risk profiling may help identify patients who would benefit from closer monitoring, earlier intervention, and targeted preventive strategies.

Read the full study here.

Previously:

• New research: Shingles vaccine reduces risk of developing dementia by 20%

• Picking your nose could increase dementia risk

• Video series teaches about COVID-19

• New research shows that COVID-19 can cause 'significant drops in IQ scores'