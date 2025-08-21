Rich NY woman allegedly bites 7-year-old girl while trying to win a free T-shirt

A luxury real estate agent in Manhattan allegedly went ballistic over a free T-shirt Tuesday afternoon, attacking children and even biting a 7-year-old child in her fierce pursuit of the cheap giveaway.

Gail Bomze, 75, was accused of kicking, punching, and pushing young children during a T-shirt toss at a family-"friendly" concert before chomping on a girl's right arm, leaving it "swollen" and "bloodied," according to the police report via The Independent.

The perilous competition took place in East Hampton Village Tuesday afternoon, whereupon Bomze was arrested and charged with "third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child." It's not clear who ended up with the coveted freebie.

From The Independent: The girl's parents said she was trying to receive a t-shirt that was thrown from a balcony during the Tuesdays at Main Beach concert series, when Bomze bit the child, according to the East Hampton Village Police Department. The award-winning real estate agent, who has sold some of New York City's most exclusive homes and featured in an episode of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing, was accused by an event employee of "kicking and punching kids" during the t-shirt toss, cops said. … She has brokered standout deals such as a $21.8 million Park Avenue townhouse and the $4.1 million sale of talk show host Geraldo Rivera's 89th Street apartment. … Bomze was booked on misdemeanor charges on Tuesday, given an appearance ticket, and was released. The suspect's lawyer, Christopher McGuire, told Page Six that the suspect "categorically denies these allegations."

