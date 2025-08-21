The Norden bombsight was no good

A very long-held belief that the mechanical computer, "the Norden Bombsight," gave the United States a massive advantage in World War II has been shattered.

It isn't that the bombsight doesn't work, but that the type of bombing and targeting it was designed for, flying flat and level at a controlled speed and atmosphere, is a pretty bad way to go about bombing stuff. After paying for its development, the US Navy abandoned the sight, leaving it to the US Army Air Forces, which also didn't find it very effective.

