Trump sanctions Canadian ICC judge for authorizing Afghanistan war-crime probe

Do you have any idea how much America loves the International Criminal Court? I'll give you a hint: Harry Kissinger died a free man. The nation's love affair with the legal institution continued this week as the Trump administration announced sanctions against a Canadian judge who sits on the bench for the ICC.

From the CBC:

The Trump administration slapped a Canadian judge on the International Criminal Court (ICC) with sanctions as the U.S. State Department unleashes a new wave of restrictions against judges it said had been instrumental in a past decision to investigate U.S. officials and in efforts to prosecute Israeli leaders. The State Department says Judge Kimberly Prost of Canada was sanctioned for ruling to authorize the ICC's investigation into U.S. personnel in Afghanistan.

Because we wouldn't want a single American recognized and punished for war crimes. What a zany can of worms that would be!

According to the CBC, jurists from Fiji, France, and Senegal were also given a red, white, and blue slap on the wrists, due largely to the zeal with which they decided to investigate Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. The ICC is understandably pissed, as are the 125 nations that support the court. For some reason, they think that a rules-based international order isn't the worst idea that anyone's come up with.