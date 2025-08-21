VTV is a sinkhole of novelty songs

Vole.wtf is among the best sites on the web. When I read its latest presentation, VTV, describe itself as "the worst and weirdest novelty songs ever created," I knew immediately which examples of late twentieth century British light entertainment would serve a load-bearing role. For every charming artifact such as The Wombles singing Remember You're A Womble or The Firm's Star Trekkin', there are at least two nightmares to be experienced such as Roland Rat or Keith Harris and Orville. There's lots of American stuff too, but I don't wake up at 3:15 am because of Weird Al, I wake up at 3:15 am because of Mr. Blobby.

Thank your lucky stars that Mr. Spanky never sang. Instead of inflicting that (or Blobby) on you, here's something that happened in the Netherlands at about the same time as Spain gave the world The Macarena. Behold Doop:

Pictured up top is the magnificent Danny John Jules performing Tongue Tied, an in-world hallucination from legendary BBC SF comedy Red Dwarf. I was there and I had no idea this commercial version even existed! It was probably a top 10 hit. But, you know how that goes.

The selection does not appear to include another Danny John Jules wonder from 1980s British children's TV: Pancake Day. Essential viewing. No nightmares, either, just pure, perfect Bringe.

VTV [vole.wtf]