Fallout's second season trailer brings the New Vegas heat

If you're a fan of the Fallout game franchise, you're in for an easter egg-loaded treat: Amazon Prime has released the trailer for season two of their streaming hit. While it comes in at under three minutes in length, there are more than enough bits and pieces from Fallout canon to make long-time followers of the franchise happy. From the look of things, this season we'll be meeting Robert House, Caesar's Legion, Victor the robot, road roaches, rad scorpions, and all manner of other wonderful, ridiculous things.

The new season will be available for streaming, starting December 17th.

Previously:

• Bethesda reveals latest Fallout game

• Fan trailer imagines Fallout game set in China

• Fallout Shelter makes you shut tiny, happy people underground in a nuclear wasteland

• Uncover the tragic history of Fallout Online: The MMO that could have been

• Fallout TV series: new trailer unveils a post-apocalyptic spectacle

• Delay to 'Fallout: London' mod was so significant it warranted BBC coverage

• Fallout TV Season 2: Everything we know about New Vegas adaptation