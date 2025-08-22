Former war hawk gets a taste of his own jackboots

Donald Trump's personal revenge squad (formerly known as the FBI) kicked down John Bolton's door Friday morning.

As reported in Rolling Stone, Trump's hand-picked FBI Director K$H Patel authorized the raid on Bolton's Maryland home, supposedly hunting for classified documents.

John Bolton is a warmongering walrus who's never met a country he didn't want to bomb. But watching Trump transform federal law enforcement into his personal Mean Girls burn book is like seeing Darth Vader team up with Voldemort to run a puppy mill.

The alleged "national security investigation" has all the legitimacy of a Nigerian prince's email. Trump's been gunning for Bolton ever since the mustachioed menace wrote a tell-all that painted Dear Leader as a semi-literate narcissist with the strategic mind of a small soap dish.

The true horror isn't what's happening to Bolton – it's what this means for everyone else. When a president can sic federal agents on his enemies like they're his personal Attack Chihuahuas, we've crossed from "concerning" straight into "someone check if democracy has a pulse."

Trump's already privately fantasized about Iranian assassins taking out Bolton. From Rolling Stone:

In January, one of Trump's first acts as a reelected president was to revoke Bolton's Secret Service detail, which President Joe Biden had extended, citing an alleged Iranian scheme to assassinate Bolton. (It's worth noting that Iran's government allegedly wants to murder Bolton specifically because of things President Trump had him do.) During the 2024 election, as Rolling Stone previously reported, Trump would joke to close allies that he wouldn't mind it if Iranian assassins took out Bolton, who Trump loathes just that much. "That's terrible, I shouldn't say that," Trump would privately say, with a smirk on his face.

Remember when Republicans pretended to care about government overreach? Now they're cheering as Trump weaponizes the Deep State and fills the swamp with a menagerie of slimy sycophants.

