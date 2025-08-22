How Mel Brooks' mother talked him out of his childhood Frankenstein fears

In a revelation from his 2021 memoir All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, comedy legend Mel Brooks shares how his mother calmed his childhood fear of Frankenstein's monster.

After watching the 1931 Boris Karloff film at age five, young Brooks feared leaving his bedroom window open, convinced the monster might crawl through and eat him. Here's what she told him:

Let's say you are right. That Frankenstein wants to come here and kill you and eat you. But let's look at all the trouble he's going to have to get to Brooklyn. First of all, he lives in Transylvania. That's somewhere in Romania. That's in Europe. And that's a long, long ways away. So even if he decides to come here, he has to get a bus or a train or hitchhike to somewhere he can get a boat to go to America. Believe me, nobody is going to pick him up. So let's say he's lucky enough to find a boat that would take him here. Okay, so he is here in New York City, but he really doesn't know how the subways work. When he asks people they just run away! Finally, let's say he figures out it's not the IRT, it's the BMT and he gets to Brooklyn. Then he's got to figure out how to get to 365 South Third Street. Okay, it's going to be a long walk. So let's say he finally gets to Williamsburg and he finally finds our tenement. But remember, all the windows at 365 are going to be wide open and he's had a long journey, so he must be very hungry. So if he has to kill and eat somebody, he probably would go through the first-floor window and eat all the Rothsteins who are living in apartment 1A. And once he's full, there is no reason for him to go all the way up to the fifth floor and eat you.

The story made good sense to me. 'Okay,' I said, 'open the window. I'll take a chance.'