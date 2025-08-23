This smooth, precise and on-sale digital pencil can take your creative vision to the next level

TL;DR: Get the easy-to-use Tinymoose Pencil Pro Plus for iPad for $29.99, 24% off the $39.95 regular price.

Creative power users, this is the tool you've been looking for. The Tinymoose Pencil Pro Plus can turn your iPad into the sketchpad or notebooks of your dreams by giving you a sensitive, precise digital pencil that captures every nuance of your vision. It's an invaluable addition to your arsenal, and right now you can get it for just $29.99, down from the $39.95 regular price.

Whether you're a digital artist, cartoonist, student, or writer, you need to be able to express yourself. The Tinymoose Pencil Pro lets you write, doodle, or draw with smooth accuracy and no lag time. Shading, sketching, and changing the thickness of your lines only require simple adjustment to your pen angle thanks to the device's tilt sensitivity. And unlike a regular pencil, you can use the Tinymoose pen to control your iPad Air, Pro, or Mini released from 2018 on, capturing screenshots, powering it on and off, and exiting apps. (And don't worry about stray marks: the Palm Rejection technology means you can position and rest your hand where you feel best on the screen without it hijacking your motion or making random changes to your work.)

Marathon sessions are no problem either, since the Tinymoose pencil runs for 10 hours off a given charge. That means you won't have to interrupt your flow state mid-project or while you're on a roll in class. But when it is time to put it away, you won't lose track of it while it's charging back up, either, since the pencil snaps magnetically to stay securely tucked on the side of your iPad while it charges. (The pen uses Bluetooth to display battery life while you're working, so you won't be taken by surprise.)

Your ideas deserve to be brought to life exactly the way you envision them, and the Tinymoose pencil is the tool that can make it happen.

