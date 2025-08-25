Elon Musk, boy genius, has done it again. So good are the answers that come from querying his AI chatbot, Grok, that in the service of humanity, he's instructed his underlings to make hundreds of thousands of conversations with the large language model available to anyone to hunt down on Google.

Wait: it wasn't supposed to happen? This is a massive breach of user privacy? Oh. Well, that tracks.

According to The BBC, as of last Thursday, almost 300,000 between Grok and whoever the hell is still using Musk's failing social platform, X, had been made available for anyone capable of searching for it:

Among chat transcripts seen by the BBC were examples of Musk's chatbot being asked to create a secure password, provide meal plans for weight loss and answer detailed questions about medical conditions. Some indexed transcripts also showed users' attempts to test the limits on what Grok would say or do. In one example seen by the BBC, the chatbot provided detailed instructions on how to make a Class A drug in a lab.

Class A drugs? No wonder Grok keeps hallucinating.

It's not all bad, or humorous, depending on your point of view: while transcripts of the conversations that shared detailed personal information about the individuals chatting with Grok, their user names were anonymized, making it difficult in the majority of cases to link what had been asked to the name of the individual posing the question.