Japan's creepy "Silent Hill" train station

Ben Leighton visited the train station at Doai, Japan's deepest at 70m (229ft) and in its rusted quietude reminiscent of survival horror classic Silent Hill.

The descent is terrifying, with little vision of what awaits you at the end as you venture further and further into the depths. Water from the nearby rivers can also be heard trickling into the tunnel at a faster and faster rate as you near the bottom. … The tunnel is dark and dank and it's noticeably harder to breathe while you wait for your train. The only semblance of life is a small waiting room that's littered with photos and scrap paper/pens for visitors to leave notes. While I imagine this is meant as a fun way to pass the time, the anonymous notes and random photos on the wall add an eerie, Silent Hill-esque touch to the cavernous space.

The place is remarkable enough to have found its way to stock photo services, but you should certainly see Leighton's more context-sensitive shots. There's a wikipedia article too.

The station is unattended.[7] It was attended prior to 14 March 1985.[8] There are no ticket machines.

I like the specificity of "14 March 1985," like something happened on that exact day. "We have found half the railway workers." "How many exactly?" "Well, all of them."

Meaw Mocha/Shutterstock.

osap/Shutterstock