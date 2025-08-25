Pudding brain Trump on how China tricked us into using magnets

I am waiting for Trump to tell us that watches are just a confidence trick invented by the Swiss.

During a Monday Oval Office meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump reflected on his relationship with China.

"They have to give us magnets, if they don't give us magnets, and then we have to charge them 200 percent tariff for something, you know," the president said. "You know, China intelligently went and they sort of took a monopoly of the world's magnets, and nobody needed magnets until they convinced everybody 20 years ago, let's all do magnets."

"There were many other ways that the world could have gone."

Trump promised that the U.S. would be "heavy into the world of magnets" within the following year.