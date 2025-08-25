Snoop Dogg continues to disappoint his fans

Rap legend Snoop Dogg couldn't explain how same sex couples can have children, and instead decided to flame inclusion in children's films.

In Lightyear, which was released in 2022, Buzz Lightyear's best friend Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) reveals that she is engaged to Kiko, the grandmother of a character voiced by Keke Palmer. In clips of their future, the couple raises a son together. At their 40th anniversary celebration, they share a kiss. Kiko eventually grows old and dies. It's an uncomplicated story.

Snoop recalled telling his grandson to just watch the movie, but he wanted answers. "Uh uh, they just said, she and she had a baby — they both women. How does she have a baby?" he said his grandson responded, which he countered with, "Shh, the movie ain't over yet." He doesn't address whether they continued the conversation at a later point in time.

"I'm scared to go to the movies now," Snoop said. "Y'all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don't have an answer for." The clip being removed from the initial upload has, in turn, removed some context from the conversation.

