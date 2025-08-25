This free extension keeps Google Chrome off of my computer

I hate Google's Chrome browser. It's a massive resource hog that loves to chow down on RAM. Google's data collection practices make my ass crawl. I don't want them all up in my business. Ever.

Unfortunately, many of my clients utilize Google's suite of productivity tools as part of their workflow. When I submit a feature to one of the sites I work for, it needs to be sent to them as a Google Doc, with photos uploaded to a Google Drive folder. Yuck.

While it has its own issues, I prefer using Firefox for most of my online activities. Fortunately, a few weeks ago, I discovered a free Firefox extension that enables me to keep Chrome off my laptop.

Chrome Mask is designed to make Firefox look like Google Chrome to servers sending you website data to interact with. When there's a benefit to using Chrome with a particular website or web service — Google Docs, for example — click the Chrome Mask icon in Firefox's Bookmark Toolbar and flip the switch that shows up in the drop-down dialog box. Boom: the site you're browsing now believes you're doing it using Google-branded software. In the case of Google Docs, you'll be able to use the web app's full functionality, including things like Work Offline: a feature typically reserved for Chrome users.

