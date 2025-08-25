Trump amazed by son's ability to restart computer — an "unbelievable aptitude in technology"

Donald Trump is gobsmacked that his teenage son Barron knows how to turn on a computer.

In this Fox News clip, Trump brags to Laura Ingraham about Barron's "unbelievable aptitude in technology" — a claim based entirely on his son's ability to press a button.

"He can look at a computer," says the proud papa. " I'd try turning off his computer. I'd turn it off. I'd turn off his laptop. I said, 'oh good.' And I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I said, 'how'd you do that?' 'None of your business, dad.' No, he's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology."

If MIT knows what's good for it, its Computer Science department will be renamed the "Barron Trump Center for Reboot Excellence" by next week.

