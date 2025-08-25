Watch a stunning cicada molting timelapse: see the insect wiggle free from its exoskeleton in high detail

This cicada molting timelapse is as weird as it is beautiful. You can watch the insect slowly wiggle free from its old exoskeleton, revealing its shiny body underneath. It's like watching a real-life alien hatch.

The cicada in this video is transforming from the nymph phase to its adult phase. Watching this creature molt up-close and against a pitch black background makes it all the more fascinating. The video quality is pristine, showing far more detail than you'd see with the naked eye if you were watching this in person.

Cicadas are famous for their long life cycles. Some species spend up to 17 years underground as nymphs before emerging all at once to molt, sing, mate, and lay eggs. Watching them molt gives a rare glimpse into this incredible lifecycle that's usually hidden beneath the soil.

See also: Watching this Cicada toy walk around heals the soul