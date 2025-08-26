From Iceland to Japan: Where to find the world's best natural hot springs

Atlas Obscura recently shared a list of the world's best natural hot springs, offering visitors a chance to soak in warm, mineral-rich waters while surrounded by natural scenery. These geothermal wonders soothe sore muscles and promote relaxation, making them popular destinations for wellness enthusiasts.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon is near Grindavík in a lava field, this large outdoor spa is adjacent to a geothermal power plant. The lagoon's signature bright blue color comes from its high silica and algae content. Heated by the earth's volcanic activity, the water is rich in minerals like sulfur and silica.

In Japan, the Yonezawa region is renowned for its eight distinct onsen (hot spring) towns. Among these, the 1000-year-old Onogawa Onsen has gained fame for its skin-beautifying properties. Another gem in this collection is Shirabu Onsen, nestled high in the mountains. It's especially pretty during winter, when snow blankets the landscape.

If a rugged spa sounds fun, Goldbug Hot Springs in Idaho offers a perfect blend of nature and relaxation. Located in a forested wilderness, these springs allow visitors to camp nearby.

Hot springs contain a variety of minerals. While the scientific community debates the extent of mineral absorption through the skin, many bathers report feeling rejuvenated after a soak.

Previously:

• Capybaras enjoy hot springs

• Japan closes famous hot spring due to orgies

• A visit to a 7th century Japanese hot spring

• Man attempts illegal soak in Yellowstone acidic hot pool, is reduced to wallet and flip-flops

• Remember that time three men got banned from Yellowstone for cooking chickens in a geyser? Lego Park Ranger does!