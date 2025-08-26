Massive Home Depot theft ring busted: "This wasn't shoplifting"

Police call it the largest organized retail theft ring in history… at Home Depot. Linking 600 thefts at 71 different stores of goods worth $10m, 14 people face charges after the bust, planned for months in Southern California. At the center of the alleged ring is David Ahl, a wholesaler in Tarzana, who faces 48 counts including conspiracy, organized retail theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, and money laundering.

"They basically had been able to pull off over 600 different thefts from Home Depots in the surrounding counties," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "They must have thought life was grand. They've been making millions of dollars, didn't look like anyone was going to stop them."

The image below from Ventura County Sheriff's Office makes it look like the problem is a $32.97 pack of light switches here, an $18.97 power outlets there. But 600 thefts totaling $10m in losses works out to an average of $16,667 per theft. $10m would be enough to buy 30,000 13-foot halloween skeletons! I wonder who the DA was responding to here: