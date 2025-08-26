Missouri farmer to congressman's face: "Take your head out of Trump's ass"

A Missouri farmer told Congressman Mark Alford exactly what every other hard-working American is thinking right about now: "I am pissed…You need to take your head out of Trump's ass."

The heated voter, Fred Higginbotham, was one of many unhappy folks who showed up at a town hall on Monday. And he didn't mince words. "I am pissed, and I am pissed at you," he began. "Get Trump out of office! The man is a dictator. He knows nothing about what he talks about."

"I'm about to lose my farm. Do you know why? I'm sure you don't know why," Higginbotham, whose roots in Michigan go back to his great-great-grandfather, continued. He then explained to the lawmaker, who was dressed in a clean, crisp suit, why he was about to lose everything, and how the government did not give a damn, before slamming the privileged lawmaker for being out of touch.

"Do you think we're idiots!? You talk about half truths when I listen to you. You know nothing about taking care of children because you've always had a really good paying job. You know nothing about what a working-class citizen does…You're not helping me. Believe me! You're not helping me."

After his three-minute impassioned speech, which received applause throughout, Higginbotham ended it by telling Alford how to make the stink go away. "You need to take your head out of Trump's ass! And start doing your representation of us." Amen. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

From The Independent: Despite the hostility, Alford thanked Higginbotham for his question before responding calmly. At times, the town hall was contentious, with some people yelling at Alford to express their disappointment. "Your job as Congress is to check and balance our president," one man told Alford. "There's been no checks and balances at all." However, for the most part, the town hall remained civil, even though most attendees appeared upset with Alford, according to local news KSHB.

